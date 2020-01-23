Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DECK stock opened at $175.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.62. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $119.80 and a one year high of $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

