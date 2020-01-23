DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Crex24. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $432.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003804 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027897 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, RightBTC, SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

