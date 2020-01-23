Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,723,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.06. 1,245,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,115. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

