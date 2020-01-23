DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $694,480.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. DEEX has a total market cap of $694,480.00 and approximately $2,411.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024163 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005973 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000537 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.