Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

