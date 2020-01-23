Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deluxe to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSE:DLX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 293,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.33. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

