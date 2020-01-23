Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $636,574.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005380 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $636,574.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,232,266 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

