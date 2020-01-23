Desire Market Capitalization Achieves $12,902.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Desire has a total market cap of $12,902.00 and $5,213.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

