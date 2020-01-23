Dether Price Down 4.5% This Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Dether has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market capitalization of $167,616.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

