Deutsche Bank (DB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

