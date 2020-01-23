Deutsche Bank Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AFX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

AFX opened at €120.10 ($139.65) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a one year high of €121.10 ($140.81).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

