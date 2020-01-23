Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

Get Forterra alerts:

FORT opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $675.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.91.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.