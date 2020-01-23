DEX Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market cap of $2.90 million and $110,654.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

