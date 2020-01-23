Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $633.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,112,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after buying an additional 73,182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

