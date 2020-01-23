Digi International (DGII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Digi International news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis upped their target price on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

