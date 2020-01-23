DigixDAO Price Up 26% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 26% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $29.23 or 0.00348983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Radar Relay and BigONE. DigixDAO has a market cap of $58.46 million and $857,655.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, Huobi, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitbns, IDEX, Binance, BigONE, OKEx, Liqui, AirSwap and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.