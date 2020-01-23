Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

DDS stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 43.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.