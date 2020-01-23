DIMCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $77,632.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $77,632.00 and $163.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

