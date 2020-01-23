Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $807,417.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007641 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005598 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.