Dinastycoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $322,321.00 and $11.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

