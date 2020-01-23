Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

NYSE DFS opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

