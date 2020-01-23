Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,769. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

