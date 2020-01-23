Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,374 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

