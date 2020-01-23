Dock Hits One Day Volume of $1.11 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

