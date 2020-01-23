Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

DOCU traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown University bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $7,411,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

