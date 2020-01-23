DogeCash Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $29,878.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

