Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $279.66 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Robinhood, BX Thailand and Ovis. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $279.66 million and approximately $90.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00644446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,019,058,506 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Mercatox, C-CEX, Novaexchange, Bittylicious, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, BTC Trade UA, BCEX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coindeal, Indodax, Upbit, Kraken, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinFalcon, Bleutrade, Bit-Z, Robinhood, Tidex, SouthXchange, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Crex24, Cryptohub, QBTC, cfinex, CoinExchange, Graviex, HitBTC, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, Ovis, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Exrates, BitFlip, BtcTrade.im, Tripe Dice Exchange, Koineks, BiteBTC, BX Thailand, Livecoin, C-Patex, Exmo and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

