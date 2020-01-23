Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

