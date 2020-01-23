DopeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,346.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $225,608.00 and approximately $2,346.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

