Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,484. Dover has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $2,724,287 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

