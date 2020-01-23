Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.29.

TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$13.97. 358,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

