Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $22.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $332.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

