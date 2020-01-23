Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $443,250.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05569766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128370 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,610,392 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

