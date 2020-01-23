Dynamite Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $181,401.00 and $197,829.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00324389 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011898 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 859,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,109 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

