Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 23,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

