DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.71 ($19.43).

Shares of PSM traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €13.24 ($15.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €16.99 ($19.75).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

