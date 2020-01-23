e-Gulden Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $14.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,935,450 coins and its circulating supply is 17,113,059 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

