E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.93.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

