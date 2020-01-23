East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

