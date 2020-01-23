East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12, RTT News reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

