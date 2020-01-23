Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 266.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 113,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

