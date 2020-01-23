Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EMN opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

