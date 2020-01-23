easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,570

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Commerzbank upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

EZJ traded down GBX 53 ($0.70) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,474 ($19.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,469,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,430.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

