Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $5.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $21.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Eaton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $97.16 on Thursday. Eaton has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

