Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Reduced by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

ETN stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $96.73. 864,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,741. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

