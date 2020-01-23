EchoLink (EKO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,040.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $643,222.00 and approximately $34,040.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.05492342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034179 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

