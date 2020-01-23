Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EGL remained flat at $GBX 166.50 ($2.19) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,246. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.19). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

