Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $40,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.24. 64,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.