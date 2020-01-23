EDC Blockchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $623,711.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $16.57 million and $623,711.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052701 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,492.00 or 1.00949844 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00038821 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

