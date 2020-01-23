Eden (EDN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Eden has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

